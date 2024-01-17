Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief to join NATO-Ukraine Council session, reporting on combat situation

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Photo: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Photo: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, will take part in the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council to be attended by the Alliance’s armed forces commanders, where he will discuss the current situation on the battlefield.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The meeting will take place on 17 January in Brussels. Zaluzhnyi will join the meeting via video conference.

Quote from Admiral Rob Bauer, the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, at the opening of the two-day meeting of the military commanders of the Alliance countries: "In today's final session – the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in the format of the Chiefs of Defence – we will hear an update from our Ukrainian partners and discuss the current situation, reaffirming our continued support for Ukraine."

Details: Bauer reiterated that it was the 693rd day of what Russia considered a three-day war.

"Ukraine will have our support every single day, because the outcome of this war will determine the fate of the world," the admiral assured.

Opening the meeting on Wednesday, Bauer called for a transformation of the Alliance's combat capability in an era of unpredictability in which "anything can happen".

Background:

Earlier, Grant Shapps, UK Defence Secretary, announced in a speech on 16 January the beginning of a new era for humanity – the era of the pre-war world.

Support UP or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • The best cheap fitness trackers for 2024

    Here are the best cheap fitness trackers you can buy for $100 or less, as tested by Engadget editors.

  • RevOps platform Fullcast raises $34M to set the stage for growth

    Since its launch in 2021, Fullcast's revenue has grown to around $6.5 million on the back of a customer base that now stands at ~80 brands, including Iterable and Collibra. This week, Fullcast raised $34 million in a seed funding round and acquisition led by Epic Ventures with participation from Companyon Ventures, Firsthand Alliance, True Blue Partners and Sepio Capital. Alongside a $4 million credit line from Silicon Valley Bank, the tranche arrives as tech entrepreneur Ryan Westwood joins Fullcast as CEO, replacing Singh, who's becoming the company's chief customer officer.

  • PSA: Anyone can tell if you are using WhatsApp on your computer

    Be’ery demonstrated and proved his findings in tests performed with WhatsApp numbers controlled by TechCrunch. While revealing where users have WhatsApp running is not the most dangerous leak of information, digital security experts agree that it’s not an ideal situation, and, in some cases, it could help hackers target WhatsApp users. Meta’s spokesperson Zade Alsawah told TechCrunch that the company received Be’ery’s research and concluded that the app’s current design “is what users want and expect.”

  • As hacks worsen, SEC turns up the heat on CISOs

    Over the past year we've seen Uber's former chief security officer convicted in federal court for mishandling a data breach, a federal regulator charge SolarWinds' security chief with allegedly misleading investors prior to its own cyberattack, and new regulations that compel companies to publicly reveal materially impactful data breaches within four business days. It might seem like it's never been a riskier time to work in cybersecurity. Now in its penultimate year, ShmooCon brings together hackers, researchers, government officials and cybersecurity executives to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the security community.

  • How Derrick White became an analytics darling by doing all the little things

    White occupies the nooks and crannies of each contest, rocketing to the offensive glass, materializing in opponents’ passing lanes, rejecting far more shots than most players his stature have any business doing.

  • Tandem gives ‘modern couples’ app to manage finances together and separately

    Commingling finances can be a scary endeavor for people who have decided to share their lives with each other. This was the dilemma Michelle Winterfield experienced when she moved in with her partner a few years prior to getting married. “It’s hard to build a life as an unmarried couple,” Winterfield told TechCrunch.

  • Top Tier Capital lands $1.05B to invest in funds and startups

    Case in point, Top Tier Capital, the San Francisco-based VC and private equity firm, today announced that it raised $1.05 billion more to invest with global venture funds and tech companies. Speaking to TechCrunch via email, Top Tier managing partner David York said the new capital -- which includes Top Tier's Fund X, single-investor funds and separate accounts -- will emphasize investments in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Top Tier, which was founded in 2011 by Philip Paul, who spun the company out of Paul Capital, makes investments primarily in VC funds but also in startups alongside select managers (in the form of direct secondary and co-investments).

  • Amazon brings its AI-powered image generator to Fire TV

    Amazon is officially rolling out the ability to create AI-generated images on Fire TV devices. Starting today, the feature is available in the U.S. for users with a second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Omni QLED Series. Fire TV’s new feature is powered by Amazon’s Titan Image Generator, which the company announced during its AWS re:Invent 2023 conference in November.

  • Vicarius lands $30M for its AI-powered vulnerability detection tools

    Perhaps it's Vicarius' trend following that caught investors' attention -- as well as (I'd wager to guess) the startup's 5x year-over-year growth. Vicarius co-founder and CEO Michael Assraf tells me that the company's customer base recently eclipsed 400 brands including PepsiCo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Equinix. Whatever put Vicarius on backers' radars, the company recently closed a $30 million Series B round led by Bright Pixel Capital with participation from AllegisCyber Capital, AlleyCorp and Strait Capital, Vicarius announced today.

  • A government shutdown this weekend remains a possibility despite Senate progress

    Laborious Senate rules and hard-line GOP opposition stand in the way of Washington's efforts to avert a partial government shutdown this weekend.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: The end of sign-stealing

    In today's edition: Why sign-stealing could disappear from college football, Embiid vs. Jokić, the first true MLS superteam, and more.

  • The bipartisan child tax credit plan, No Doubt at Coachella and Jason Kelce’s rumored retirement

    The stories you need to start your day: The bipartisan child tax credit proposal, Jason Kelce’s rumored retirement and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter

  • DJI's Mic 2 now records high-quality audio to your smartphone via Bluetooth

    DJI's Mic 2 wireless microphone system has officially arrived with some nice upgrades over its popular predecessor.

  • Google now admits it could collect data in Chrome's Incognito mode

    Google has updated its disclaimer in Chrome's experimental Canary channel shortly after agreeing to settle a $5 billion lawsuit accusing it of tracking Incognito users.

  • Investors give new Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick a rough reception as stock falls 4%

    Morgan Stanley's stock fell by more than 4% during Ted's Pick's earnings debut as investors fretted about margins in the firm's wealth-management unit.

  • Sierra Space joins defense primes in landing massive military satellite contract

    Sierra Space is joining Rocket Lab as a current or formerly VC-backed space company to land a major satellite deal with the military. The Space Development Agency (SDA) selected Sierra, along with Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, to build 54 satellites in deals collectively worth $2.5 billion. The news, announced today, follows news from last week that Rocket Lab landed a similar contract for up to $515 million.

  • Alabama coach Nate Oats apologizes for shoving Missouri’s Aidan Shaw during altercation

    Nate Oats shoved Missouri forward Aidan Shaw in the chest and yelled at him during a brief altercation on Tuesday night, but wasn’t penalized.

  • Home office deduction: Who can claim it, and how much can you save?

    Here’s what to know about the home office deduction, the rules for claiming it, and how to calculate your total deduction.

  • UFC 300 to feature Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway in BMF bout

    Gaethje and Holloway will co-headline a card already anchored by a women's strawweight title bout between Yan Xiaonan and champion Zhang Weili.

  • Stock market today: Boeing drags down Dow to start 4-day trading week

    Investors are looking to big bank quarterly results and retail data to keep the momentum from stocks' weekly win going.