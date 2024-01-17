Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief to join NATO-Ukraine Council session, reporting on combat situation

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, will take part in the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council to be attended by the Alliance’s armed forces commanders, where he will discuss the current situation on the battlefield.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The meeting will take place on 17 January in Brussels. Zaluzhnyi will join the meeting via video conference.

Quote from Admiral Rob Bauer, the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, at the opening of the two-day meeting of the military commanders of the Alliance countries: "In today's final session – the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in the format of the Chiefs of Defence – we will hear an update from our Ukrainian partners and discuss the current situation, reaffirming our continued support for Ukraine."

Details: Bauer reiterated that it was the 693rd day of what Russia considered a three-day war.

"Ukraine will have our support every single day, because the outcome of this war will determine the fate of the world," the admiral assured.

Opening the meeting on Wednesday, Bauer called for a transformation of the Alliance's combat capability in an era of unpredictability in which "anything can happen".

Background:

Earlier, Grant Shapps, UK Defence Secretary, announced in a speech on 16 January the beginning of a new era for humanity – the era of the pre-war world.

