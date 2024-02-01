Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief names 3 main goals for 2024 in war with Russia

In an article for CNN, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has outlined three major goals on which efforts should be focused in the war against Russian aggression.

Source: Zaluzhnyi’s opinion article on CNN

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "In conclusion, in 2024, we must focus our main efforts in three areas.

Creating a system to provide our armed forces with high-tech assets.

Introducing a new philosophy of training and warfare which takes account of restrictions in assets and how they can be deployed.

And mastering new combat capabilities as soon as possible."

Details: According to Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine already has the capabilities to destroy the Russians and ensure the existence of statehood.

"Our goal must be to seize the moment – to maximise our accumulation of the latest combat capabilities, which will allow us to commit fewer resources to inflicting maximum damage on the enemy, to end the aggression and protect Ukraine from it in the future," Zaluzhnyi emphasised.

