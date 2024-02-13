Ukraine's new Commander-in-Chief officially introduced to NATO military leadership

Oleksandr Syrskyi and Rustem Umierov during a telephone conversation with colleagues. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Minister of Defence has introduced the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and the Commander of the Security Assistance Group – Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Details: Rustem Umierov introduced Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi to General Christopher Cavoli, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and Lieutenant-General Antonio Aguto, Commander of the Security Assistance Group – Ukraine.

According to Umierov, a "clear and substantive conversation" occurred.

Quote: "We discussed our military plans for 2024. The Commander-in-Chief expressed priorities. Among them are optimising the structure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, improving the quality of our military training, understaffing existing brigades and creating new ones, meeting regular needs for weapons and equipment."

Details: During a phone call, the parties separately discussed a steady increase in electronic warfare equipment to counter the threat of Russian drones.

They also discussed the rotation of troops at the front.

"There is a lot of work and decisions ahead for our victory," Umierov said.

