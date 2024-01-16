Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief speaks with NATO Military Committee Chairman prior to NATO-Ukraine Council meeting

Image: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke with Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, prior to the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in a military format.

Source: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "I briefed Admiral Bauer on the situation at the front. Within this context, we exchanged views on the tactics and strategies of Ukraine and the Alliance in the face of a large-scale Russian invasion.

I stressed that it is technology that plays an important role in a war of this intensity and scale. We discussed the prospects and possibilities of combining technological efforts of Ukraine and NATO to achieve victory."

Details: The military also agreed to address a number of important issues in detail during the meeting, and Zaluzhnyi will join the meeting via video conference.

