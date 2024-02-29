Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief visits front and outlines his main task – photo

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has visited military units on the Avdiivka and Kurakhove fronts, where fierce fighting is underway.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "I continue to work in the military units that hold the defence on the Avdiivka and Kurakhove fronts. Our brigades are engaged in fierce battles with superior enemy forces. The enemy is taking heavy losses in military personnel and equipment while persistently attacking our positions and occasionally succeeding in some areas.

My main task is to effectively utilise the combat capabilities of our units' weapons and military equipment to inflict as much damage as possible on the adversary forces, destroy a significant part of their artillery and armoured vehicles, hold our positions, and regain the ground where we have retreated.

Naturally, reinforcing our defence on the key fronts requires properly distributing our reserves."

Oleksandr Syrskyi visiting the front. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Details: Syrskyi noted that during his work with brigade commanders, he focused on organising the work at the control points to engage the Russian army, on the promptness and adequacy of decisions made in accordance with the current situation and on maintaining continuous interaction between units.

Quote: "I am proud of our soldiers who every day demonstrate examples of valour, courage and loyalty to the military oath in the fight for freedom and independence of Ukraine!"

