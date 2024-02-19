Ukraine's Corruption Prevention Agency removes LISCR company from list of war sponsors

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention of Ukraine (NACP) has removed the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) American company from the list of international sponsors of war.

Source: press service of the NACP

Details: Reportedly, the company sent a letter to the Agency in which it reported that it has met the conditions, allowing it to be removed from the list.

Quote: "Specifically, LISCR has informed us that all the vessels of the Russian Sovcomflot fleet were withdrawn from the Liberian International Vessel and Corporate Registry. From now on Russia’s capacity to transport its oil will get even more limited, isolation from the civilised world will deepen, and the chances to earn ‘oil dollars’ – slimmer."

In order to evade sanctions, Sovcomflot delegated the control over almost 100 of its vessels to the SCF Management Services Dubai LTD company (the UAE). Earlier the control over these same vessels was transferred to the SCF Management Services Ltd company, registered in the Russian city of St Petersburg.

The NACP adds that 80 out of almost 100 tankers of Sovcomflot were registered under the Liberian flag. Correspondingly, the vessel registration and maintenance were carried out by the Liberian International Vessel and Corporate Registry. This allowed the vessels of the sanctioned Sovcomflot to continue transporting and selling Russian oil.

Background:

The NACP added the Irish-American Weatherford company to the list of international sponsors of war.

The international companies added to the list of sponsors of war by the NACP will not be allowed to supply products for the Ukrainian army.

