Ukraine's counter-offensive plan was in the Kremlin before it even started – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will not disclose any details concerning the action plan of the Armed Forces of Ukraine because the fewer people know about this plan, the sooner victory will be achieved.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 25 February

Quote: "I can’t tell you the details of this plan because… the fewer people are aware of the plans of the Ukrainian army, the sooner victory and an unexpected outcome for the Russians will be achieved. I must confess that the plans for our counter-offensive actions last autumn were on the table in the Kremlin before those counter-offensive actions had even started. Full stop."

Details: Zelenskyy admitted that at the moment "not everything is going according to plan, and not everything is up to us".

He explained that some things depend on Ukraine, and other things depend on its partners, so that "some processes get drawn out".

"The main thing is to have a plan. And we have one," Zelenskyy summed up.

Several journalists wanted to know about Ukraine’s military strategy going forward and whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing a new offensive, but the president reiterated that he would not disclose any details.

"We have a plan. A clear plan. I can’t give you the details. I don’t have the right to. This plan is related to the leadership changes, there are certain changes in that regard. Several [detailed] plans will be prepared to account for possible leaks," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Earlier, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov stated that the Ukrainian government had a defence plan for 2024 but did not disclose it publicly.

"It’s profound, it’s solid, it doesn’t just give hope, but will deliver results in 2024," Umierov stressed.

