Ukraine's Culture Ministry adds Crimean Tatar coffee tradition and dance to list of non-material heritage

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has added four new elements to the list of National Non-Material Cultural Heritage of Ukraine.

According to the order, the following were added to the list:

traditions of the preparation and consumption of the Zozulia porridge (millet porridge with milk slow cooked in oven – ed.) in Vinnytsia Oblast;

tradition of the preparation of the Zatirka soup in the village of Kryva Luka in Donetsk Oblast;

the coffee tradition of the Crimean Tatars;

a Crimean Tatar dance, Ağır Ava ve Qaytarma.

The ministry stated that Ukrainian hromadas should take into account the recommendations and propositions of the Expert Board for Non-Material Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy in order to preserve these elements. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The ministry did not specify whether these traditions are under threat in connection with Russian aggression.

Photo: website of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine

The National List of Non-Material Cultural Heritage is maintained to adhere to Article 12 of the UNESCO Convention. New elements are included in the list based on the recommendations of the Expert Board for Non-Material Heritage.

Other objects of national non-material heritage of Ukraine are listed here.

