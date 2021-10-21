Ukraine's new daily coronavirus cases, deaths hit record

COM EUOutbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyiv
·1 min read

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record daily high of new coronavirus infections and related deaths, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry data showed 22,415 new cases over the past 24 hours, exceeding the previous high of 20,341 on April 3.

There were also 546 new deaths, surpassing the Oct. 19 record of 538.

The number of new daily coronavirus infections in Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has increased over the past several weeks and the government last month tightened coronavirus lockdown curbs.

It also extended a state of emergency that allows authorities to impose curbs until year-end to rein in infections.

Ukraine's pandemic tally of infections stands at 2.7 million, with 62,389 deaths.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez & Shri Navaratnam)

