Ukraine's Defence Forces confirm liberation of Klishchiivka

The Liut (Rage) United Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine has confirmed the liberation of the village of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the Liut Brigade on Facebook; Illia Yevlash, press service chief for Operational Command Skhid (East), in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Yevlash: "I can confirm that this happened thanks to the efforts of the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, the 5th Separate Assault Brigade, and the combined Liut National Police Brigade."

Details: Currently, according to Yevlash, stabilisation measures are underway in the liberated settlement, and the Defense Forces are consolidating their positions.

At the same time, the Liut Brigade posted a video from Klishchiivka on their Facebook page and confirmed the liberation of the settlement.

Quote: "We, the soldiers of the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, the 5th Separate Assault Brigade, and the combined Liut National Police Brigade, have completed the task and liberated the settlement of Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast, from the occupiers. However, the enemy does not stop trying to re-capture it."

Earlier: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, posted a photo of the Ukrainian military in the settlement of Klishchiivka in front of a local church, stressing that Ukraine always regains its territories. However, the Liut Brigade stated that active assault operations are underway in Klishchiivka, and they could not confirm that Ukraine has full control over the settlement.

