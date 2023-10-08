Ukraine's defence forces continue to advance on 2 fronts – General Staff report

Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian forces 33 times and continued to advance on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 8 October

Details: Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian forces 33 times over the past 24 hours. Russian forces carried out six airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems 20 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

Russian attacks killed and injured a number of civilians in Ukraine. The situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains tense.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units on these fronts, but units of Belarusian armed forces continue to carry out military operations in areas near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, continues to shell Ukrainian settlements from Russian territory, and is amassing mines and other defensive constructions along the Ukrainian border. Russian aircraft struck an area in the vicinity of Hrabovske, Sumy Oblast. Around 10 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian fire, including Senkivka (Chernihiv Oblast) and Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk and Okhrimivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian assaults near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast). The Russians deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 15 settlements, including Kamianka, Dvorichna, Synkivka and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled four Russian assaults near Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast) on the Lyman front. Over 10 civilian settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled every Russian assault north of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Over 15 civilian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast).

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled all Russian assaults near Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front. Russian forces deployed artillery and mortars to attack more than 10 civilian settlements, including Keramik, Avdiivka, Opytne and Sievierne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces successfully repelled 13 Russian assaults near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian aircraft struck an area near Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast). Ten settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian fire.

Ten civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire on the Shakhtarsk front, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian occupation forces carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Around 25 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Russian aircraft struck an area near Beryslav on the Kherson front. The cities of Kherson and Stanislav (Kherson Oblast) also came under Russian fire.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to pursue the offensive on the Melitopol front and to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. They are inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the Russian forces and wearing them out all along the frontline.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out three airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three Russian artillery systems and two ammunition storage points.

