Ukraine's defence forces continue offensive operations on Bakhmut and Melitopol fronts – ISW

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War have said that Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing their offensive operations on the Melitopol front in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and near the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The ISW said Ukrainian forces continued to conduct offensive operations near Bakhmut and in the west of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 31 October.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine similarly reported that Ukrainian forces are continuing offensive operations on the Melitopol front (in the west of Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and on the Bakhmut front.

Russian forces carried out offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna axis, but made no confirmed gains on 31 October.

Ukrainian officials, including the General Staff, reported that Russian forces carried out unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka (8 km to the northeast of Kupiansk), Ivanivka (20 km to the southeast of Kupiansk) and Nadiia (16 km to the west of Svatove), but did not conduct offensive operations on the Lyman front.

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted several unsuccessful offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna axis on 31 October, including in the vicinity of Synkivka, Yampolivka (17 km to the west of Kreminna) and Dibrova (7 km to the southwest of Kreminna).

Although Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations to the south of Bakhmut, their efforts to advance did not result in confirmed gains on 31 October.

An ISW map

Meanwhile, Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian forces repelled Ukrainian attacks near Klishchiivka (7 km southwest of Bakhmut), Andriivka (10 km southwest of Bakhmut), and Kurdiumivka (13 km southwest of Bakhmut).

A Russian military blogger claimed that Ukrainian forces had consolidated control over positions east of the railway line near Andriivka and made marginal advances to the south of the settlement.

Russian forces counterattacked near Bakhmut on 31 October but did not make any claimed or confirmed gains.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces had unsuccessfully attacked near Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Pivdenne (23 km southwest of Bakhmut).

Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian forces counterattacked near Berkhivka (4 km north of Bakhmut). The Russian Ministry of Defence shared footage that it claimed shows elements of the Russian 98th Guards Airborne Division operating north of Bakhmut.

Russian sources also claimed that Ukrainian forces counterattacked near Avdiivka, but did not make any confirmed gains on 31 October.

Russian sources also claimed that Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian counterattack near the Avdiivka waste heap northwest of Avdiivka, though Russian military bloggers "diverged in their claims about the intensity of fighting in the Avdiivka direction, with one milblogger claiming that the tempo of operations is increasing while another claimed it was decreasing," ISW wrote.

Russian forces continued offensive operations near Avdiivka on 31 October and made confirmed advances.

Geolocated footage published on 30 October indicates that Russian forces marginally advanced southwest of Avdiivka and southwest of Krasnohorivka (5 km north of Avdiivka).

Russian military bloggers claimed on 30 and 31 October that Russian forces are making gains near the Avdiivka Coke Plant to the north of Avdiivka.

Some sources said that Russian forces are not actively attacking the coke plant and are still preparing for a ground assault, while others claimed that they advanced to the outskirts of the Avdiivka industrial zone.

Russian military bloggers also claimed that Russian forces are advancing near Krasnohorivka, Tonenke (5 km to the west of Avdiivka), Sieverne (6 km to the west of Avdiivka), Vodiane (7 km to the southwest of Avdiivka) and Pervomaiske (11 km to the southwest of Avdiivka).

An ISW map

