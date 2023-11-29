Ukraine's Defence Forces destroy 3 Russian command posts, 2 warehouses – General Staff

A total of 73 combat clashes took place at the front during the day. Russia carried out three missile strikes, 13 airstrikes and eight bombardments with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 29 November

Details: According to the General Staff, Russia attacked Ukraine with a Kh-31 guided missile and two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. The strikes targeted civilian infrastructure.

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces carried out two strikes on the areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and two more on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three command posts, two ammunition warehouses and the area where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Details: Defence Forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. They continue to inflict fire damage on the Russians.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka and northeast of Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast. The Defence Forces repelled six attacks on this front.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 Russian attacks near Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, east of Terny and Yampolivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Ivanivske and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Stepove, Novokalynove, east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, south of Tonenke, Sieverne and Pervomaiske, Donetsk Oblast, where the Defence Forces repelled 20 attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russians, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Defence Forces repelled six attacks there.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults south of Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried five times to restore their lost position near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. In addition, Ukrainian defenders repulsed five Russian attacks west of Vervove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

