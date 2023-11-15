Ukraine's Defence Forces destroy Russian ammunition storage point and air defence system

Within the last 24 hours, 58 combat clashes took place at the front. In total, the Russians launched four missile attacks and 29 airstrikes, as well as 46 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 15 November

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces carried out 10 strikes on the areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and three attacks on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, 13 artillery pieces, one ammunition storage point and one air defence system."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted assault operations near Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians, with the support of aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assault actions east of Novokalynove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast), where Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled 17 attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 19 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful assaults near Prechystivka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Meanwhile, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue conducting an offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting the occupying forces losses in manpower and equipment and exhausting the Russians along the contact line.

