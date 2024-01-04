Ukraine's defence forces have destroyed 6,000 Russian tanks to date – General Staff

Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 780 Russian soldiers and destroyed 21 Russian armoured combat vehicles and 28 artillery systems over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 4 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 362,280 (+780) military personnel;

6,002 (+12) tanks;

11,128 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;

8,574 (+28) artillery systems;

947 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

630 (+1) air defence systems;

329 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

324 (+0) helicopters;

6,753 (+5) tactical UAVs;

1,785 (+2) cruise missiles;

23 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

11,423 (+32) vehicles and tankers;

1,304 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

