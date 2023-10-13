Ukraine's Defence Forces hold defence near Avdiivka, repelling 10 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on 13 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 13 October

Details: During the day, 68 combat clashes took place at the front. Russia launched two missile- and 39 airstrikes and carried out 24 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 Russian attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

They also repelled Russian attacks on the Lyman front near Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders courageously held the defence, repelling 10 Russian attacks near Avdiivka and more than 15 attacks near Keramik, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Netailove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, during the day, the Defence Forces successfully repelled about 10 Russian attacks near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russians carried out unsuccessful aircraft-supported assault actions in the area of the village of Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast, on the Shakhtarsk front.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost ground near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Quote: "At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue offensive operations on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops and exhausting the enemy along the entire contact line.

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 12 strikes on the areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and on an enemy bridge. Our defenders also destroyed a Russian Su-25 fighter jet and an Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one command post, an area where personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, an ammunition storage point and one electronic warfare system of the enemy."

