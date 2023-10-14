Ukraine's defence forces hold the line on Avdiivka front, repelling 15 Russian assaults – General Staff report

Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold the line on the Avdiivka front and to advance on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 14 October

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian forces 43 times. Russian forces carried out two missile strikes and 37 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 47 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements. Russian attacks killed and injured a number of civilians in Ukraine and damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities.

The situation in Ukraine's east and south remains tense.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units on these fronts, but units of Belarusian armed forces continue to carry out military operations in areas near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, continues to shell Ukrainian settlements from Russian territory, and is amassing mines and other defensive constructions along the Ukrainian border. Over 15 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian fire, including Karpovychi, Zaliznyi Mist and Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast) and Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Mohrytsia, Stepok, Pokrovka and Slavhorod (Sumy Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian assaults near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian aircraft struck areas near Holubivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka and Podoly (Kharkiv Oblast), and the Russians deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 10 settlements, including Synkivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Bilohorivka and the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled five Russian assaults near Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske (Donetsk Oblast). Around 10 civilian settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Novosadove, Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian aircraft struck areas near Klishchiivka and Oleksandro-Shultyne (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 civilian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka and New-York (Donetsk Oblast).

Ukraine’s defence forces are holding the line on the Avdiivka front, and have repelled eight Russian assaults near Avdiivka and seven near Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast). Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Keramik, Ocheretyne, Lastochkyne and Avdiivka.

Russian forces also deployed artillery and mortars to attack about 15 civilian settlements, including Ocheretyne, Lastochkyne, Karlivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces successfully repelled 10 Russian assaults near Marinka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Ten settlements, including Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian fire.

Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Shakhtarsk front. Ten civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske and Rivnopil (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian occupation forces made five attempts to recover the positions they lost near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), but failed. They carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Novodarivka and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). More than 10 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Novodarivka, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Stepove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Russian aircraft struck an area near Beryslav (Kherson Oblast) on the Kherson front. Dudchany, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Antonivka and Kherson (Kherson Oblast) and Dmytrivka and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast) also came under Russian fire.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to pursue the offensive on the Melitopol front and to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. They are inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the Russian forces and wearing them out all along the frontline.

Over the course of today, 14 October, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 12 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and two on Russian anti-aircraft missile ssytems.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post and two artillery systems.

