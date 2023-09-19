Ukraine's Defence Forces kill 520 more Russian soldiers and destroy 35 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine as Ukrainian defenders killed 520 Russian troops and destroyed 35 artillery systems, 15 UAVs and 17 armoured combat vehicles belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 273,460 (+520) military personnel

4,628 (+5) tanks

8,851 (+17) armoured combat vehicles

6,062 (+35) artillery systems

778 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

526 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,784 (+15) tactical UAVs

1,479 (+17) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarines

8,601 (+30) vehicles and tankers

903 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being updated.

