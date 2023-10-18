Ukraine's Defence Forces have partial success south of Robotyne – General Staff report

Russian invaders are continuing to attack on several fronts in the east of Ukraine. Ukraine’s Defence Forces are holding back the Russian forces and at the same time conducting assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, and have partial success south of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 18 October

Quote from General Staff: "Sixty-nine combat clashes took place over the past 24 hours. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 35 air strikes, and fired 39 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements."

Details: On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces attempted to regain their lost ground near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast but failed. Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russian forces keep trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukraine’s defenders repelled five Russian attacks in this area.

On the Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, Ukrainian soldiers repelled over 20 Russian attacks near Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, and 2 attacks south of Zolota Nyva and south of Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to regain their lost ground southwest of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to lead an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, having partial success in the area south of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment and exhausting Russian forces along the line of contact.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled over 15 Russia attacks near Synkivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast and another nine attacks near Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast.

The Russians did not conduct offensive actions on the Lyman front.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian defenders are conducting counter-battery operations, successfully hitting the Russians’ rear.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining a military presence in the border areas and undertaking active sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas, and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted 15 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and three strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five command posts, a cluster of military personnel, weapons and equipment, an ammunition storage point and an artillery piece belonging to the Russians.

