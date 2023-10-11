Ukraine's Defence Forces repel 18 Russian attacks on Avdiivka front – General Staff

During the day, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled 10 attacks by the Russian army near Avdiivka and eight more near Stepove and Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast. In total, 72 combat clashes took place on the contact line.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 11 October

Details: Russia launched one missile and 36 air strikes. More than 35 times, it attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas with multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three Russian attacks near Synkivka and five attacks near Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled eight Russian attacks near Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast and another four in the Torske and Serebrianske Forest areas in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the defenders repelled three Russian attacks near Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The Ukrainians hold the defence on the Avdiivka front. There, they repelled 19 Russian attacks near Avdiivka and another eight near Stepove and southeast of Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, during the day, the Defence Forces successfully repelled eight Russian attacks near Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, our defenders repelled Russian attacks south of Zolota Nyva and southeast of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue offensive operations on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces carried out 12 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the Rocket Forces hit the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, nine artillery pieces, an ammunition warehouse and an enemy's radar station."

