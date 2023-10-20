Ukraine's Defence Forces repel 40 Russian attacks on Kupiansk front – General Staff

The Russian invaders have attacked on six fronts in Ukraine's east over the past day, and Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled over 40 Russian attacks on the Kupiansk front alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 20 October

Quote from General Staff: "Over the past day, 90 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 12 missile and 60 air strikes, and carried out 53 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements."

Details: Russian forces conducted airstrikes on 20 settlements, and about 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under artillery fire.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled over 30 Russian attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast, and over 12 attacks near Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces did not allow the loss of their positions near Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces attempted to regain their lost ground near Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast but failed. At the same time, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Russian forces resumed offensive actions, and they keep trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukraine’s defenders steadfastly hold the defence, inflicting significant losses on the Russian forces. In particular, the Russians lost almost 900 soldiers killed and wounded over the last 24 hours..Almost 50 tanks and over 100 armoured combat vehicles were also destroyed and damaged. The Russian offensive actions near Novokalynove, Stepove, and Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast proved unsuccessful.

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault actions with air support in the area of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast where Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 16 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled attacks near Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian soldiers did not allow the loss of their positions near Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to lead an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment and exhausting Russian forces along the contact line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are conducting counter-battery operations, hitting the Russians’ rear.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas, and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted one attack on a Russian command point, 13 strikes on clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment and four strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed four reconnaissance tactical UAVs.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one command post, two clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, two TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as 13 artillery pieces belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!