Ukraine's Defence Forces repel over 25 Russian attacks near Marinka and Novomykhailivka – General Staff

Russian forces conducted assault operations on several fronts in the east of Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers repelled over 25 Russian attacks near Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 10 November

Quote: "During the past 24 hours, 69 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out two missile strikes and 26 airstrikes, as well as 62 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas."

Details: On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Ukrainian forces repelled over 25 attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled around 10 Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians kept trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting heavy losses on the Russians. Russian forces conducted assault operations southeast of Novokalynove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast, where the Ukrainian forces repelled nine attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted assault operations near the settlements of Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Stelmakhivka and Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where the Ukrainian forces repelled seven attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces maintain their offensive operation on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting them along the entire contact line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian defenders are conducting counter-battery operations, striking the Russian rear.

There were no significant changes in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas.

Ukraine's Air Force launched four attacks on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, four artillery pieces and a radio-electronic intelligence station belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!