Ukraine's Defence Intelligence was behind killing of former head of "Luhansk People's Republic Militia"

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that they were behind the operation to assassinate Mikhail Filiponenko, the terrorist and former leader of the "people's militia of the Luhansk People's Republic". The operation was conducted together with the local resistance movement.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "The war criminal Filiponenko, who previously held the position of the so-called minister of internal affairs of the terrorist entity [known as] the ‘Luhansk People's Republic’, resided at 48 Parashutna Street, Luhansk.

A special operation to eliminate the executioner Filiponenko was carried out jointly with representatives of the resistance movement."

Details: Filiponenko was killed on 8 November 2023 at 08:40 (Kyiv time) in a car bombing.

He was a "parliamentarian" in the so-called "Supreme Council of the Luhansk People's Republic", representing the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia.

Defence Intelligence reports that the terrorist was involved in setting up dungeons in the occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast where prisoners of war and civilian hostages were subjected to inhuman torture. Filiponenko himself personally subjected people to brutal torture.

He was killed instantly in this morning’s explosion.

Defence Intelligence stated that the residential addresses of all traitors and their places of service in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are known to them.

Background:

