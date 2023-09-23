Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief comments on CNN report about Ukraine's possible involvement in Sudan drone strikes

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has neither confirmed nor denied CNN's reports about the alleged involvement of the Ukrainian special services in drone attacks in Sudan. However, Budanov emphasised that Wagner Group units had taken part in both the organisation and the coup in Sudan: "These are our enemies, and we will take action in any part of the world."

Source: Budanov in an interview with Voice of America

Quote from Budanov: "I personally said publicly a year ago that all Russian war criminals who fought, are fighting or plan to fight against Ukraine will be punished anywhere in the world. As for confirming or denying the information in CNN's reports, I have no comment to make on that, there is nothing to say. Let everyone find the answers for themselves.

The situation that happened in Sudan is, I think, well known to everyone. In late spring, another rebellion took place there with the full support of the Russians. Wagner Group units took part in both the organisation and directly in the coup itself. That's all I can tell you. These are our enemies, and we will take action anywhere in the world."

Details: On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he had held an unscheduled meeting with the head of the transitional government of Sudan on his way back from Canada.

At Shannon Airport, I held an unscheduled meeting with President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.



I am grateful for Sudan's consistent support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Quote from Zelenskyy: "At Shannon Airport, I held an unscheduled meeting with President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

I am grateful for Sudan's consistent support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We discussed common security challenges, namely the activities of illegal armed groups financed by Russia.

I invited him to support the Grain From Ukraine initiative and take part in this year's summit.

We considered possible platforms for intensifying cooperation between Ukraine and African countries."

Background:

CNN, citing a Ukrainian military source, reported that Ukraine's intelligence services may be behind a series of drone strikes and a ground operation against Wagner-backed rebels near Sudan's capital. A Ukrainian military source characterised it as the work of a "non-Sudanese military": the pattern of drones flying directly at a target was highly unusual for Sudan and the African region in general.

