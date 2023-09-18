Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief outlines three key goals of drone attacks on Russia

In an interview with The Economist, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has highlighted three main goals of the drone strikes on Russia, pointing to the importance of taking the aggressor country out of its "comfort zone".

Source: Budanov in an interview with The Economist

Details: The DIU chief said one of the goals is to deplete Russia's air defence forces, secondly, to put out military transport and bombers of action, and thirdly, to damage military production facilities, such as the recent strike on a rocket fuel plant in Russia's Tver Oblast.

"We want to get them [the Russians] out of their comfort zone," Budanov stressed.

Budanov said the secondary purpose of the drone attacks was psychological, to sow anxiety among the population and disrupt normal economic processes within Russia. The closure of major airports in St Petersburg and Moscow, for example, has become an almost daily occurrence.

Budanov is confident that "drones will definitely make the operations to liberate our territories easier". "Drones have no fear. You don’t feel sorry for them," he stressed.

