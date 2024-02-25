Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief speaks of Russia's "most expensive" operation codenamed Maidan-3

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, stated that the main goal of the Russian operation Maidan-3 is to sow doubts about the legitimacy of Ukrainian authorities within the country, but that operation is failing.

Source: Budanov on the sidelines of Ukraine. Year 2024 forum, as reported by hromadske

Details: Budanov claims that this is the Russians' "most expensive" operation, but it is already failing because the Ukrainian side "knows everything they have in mind."

Budanov stated that the Russians intended to create a situation in which not only President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but also Ukrainian decision-making in general, could be called into question.

Quote: "After this, in a short period when they are counting on a certain ‘confusion’ in Ukrainian society and the ambiguity of decision-making (the same will be projected on our army), during the first half of June, [they count on] inflicting a military defeat [upon us] in the east, taking advantage of the fact that the army is supposed to have their opinions split: who is in command, and whose orders they would carry out, etc.

This is the whole point – they are not so much interested in changing political leadership as in the task of inflicting a military defeat."

Earlier: On 16 November 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was seeking to split Ukrainian society, wreak havoc inside the country and ultimately overthrow the president. According to Ukraine’ Defence Intelligence, this plan is called Maidan-3 in Russia.

On 21 November, Zelenskyy said that Russia wanted to remove him from the post of President of Ukraine by the end of 2023, for which it came up with a destabilisation plan codenamed Maidan-3.

