Ukraine's Defence Intelligence confirms assassination of Russian commander involved in attacks on Ukraine: No witnesses to murder

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has confirmed that Stanislav Rzhitskiy, the former commander of the Krasnodar submarine of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, involved in missile attacks on Ukraine, has been shot dead in the Russian city of Krasnodar.

Source: Press service of the DIU

Quote: "On 10 July, the submariner was jogging in Krasnodar's 30th Anniversary of Victory Park. He was shot seven times with a Makarov pistol around 06:00. Rzhitskiy died on the spot due to his gunshot wounds.

The park was deserted due to heavy rain, so no witnesses could provide details or identify the gunman."

Details: The Krasnodar is one of six Varshavyanka-class submarines that are part of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy. Each of them has the capacity to carry up to four Kalibr cruise missiles.

Captain 2nd Rank Rzhitskiy had been living in Sevastopol since at least 2006.

For some time, he was the commander of the submarine Alrosa. After Alrosa was sent for modernisation, he was appointed commander of Krasnodar.

Previously: On 10 July, Stanislav Rzhitskiy, deputy head of the department for mobilisation, was reportedly shot dead in the city of Krasnodar, Russia. According to media reports, he was involved in missile attacks on Ukraine.

Background: In July 2022, journalists from Nashi Hroshi.Lviv published an investigation identifying the commanders of the Russian Black Sea Submarine Division. According to the data available for 2019-2021, Rzhitskiy commanded the submarine Krasnodar.

Rzhitskiy, as journalists suggest, could have been involved in the Kalibr missile attack on Vinnytsia in July last year, which claimed the lives of at least 27 people.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!