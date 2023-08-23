Ukraine's Defence Intelligence confirms explosions in Crimea and destruction of S-400 missile system along with crew

Explosions in occupied Crimea took place on the morning of 23 August near the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut, destroying a Russian long- and medium-range S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system.

Source: press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "The explosion completely destroyed the system (S-400 Triumf – ed.), the missiles loaded in it and the personnel."

Details: The Defence Intelligence explained that given the limited number of such systems in the Russians’ arsenal, this is a painful blow to the Russian air defence system, which will have a serious impact on further events on the peninsula.

Background: Earlier, Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, reported on Telegram that a Bastion anti-ship missile system was damaged in Crimea, and that its radar stations were damaged.

