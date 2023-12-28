Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on forecasts of Ukraine entering Crimea in 2023: Information is also a weapon

Andrii Yusov, representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has noted that information is also a weapon, commenting on the statement that the Ukrainian army would enter occupied Crimea this year.

Source: Yusov in an interview with Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote: "Information from officials, from the military and political leadership, is also a tool of influence. It's released when it's necessary, and it gets the right result. As for the specific statements, they were true. Ukrainians were in Crimea this year and this summer."

Details: The official noted that following the attacks on the Russian military headquarters on the peninsula, the Russians are trying to change, relocate and hide military infrastructure.

Background:

In September 2022, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, said Ukraine would liberate Russian-occupied Crimea by force of arms soon enough. He specified that the liberation of Crimea would be "not in the summer, but by the end of spring, perhaps a little earlier" in 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!