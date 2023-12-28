Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on forecasts of Ukraine entering Crimea in 2023: Information is also a weapon

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
6
Andrii Yusov.
Photo: GUR.GOV.UA

Andrii Yusov, representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has noted that information is also a weapon, commenting on the statement that the Ukrainian army would enter occupied Crimea this year.

Source: Yusov in an interview with Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote: "Information from officials, from the military and political leadership, is also a tool of influence. It's released when it's necessary, and it gets the right result. As for the specific statements, they were true. Ukrainians were in Crimea this year and this summer."

Details: The official noted that following the attacks on the Russian military headquarters on the peninsula, the Russians are trying to change, relocate and hide military infrastructure.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Recommended Stories