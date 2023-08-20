Ukraine's Defence Intelligence officers release video of destruction of Russian jammer

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has released a video of a drone destroying Russian electronic warfare system Pole-21.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "In a war, electronic warfare means are of strategic importance.

Ukrainian reconnaissance men, using a UAV, struck a cluster of enemy telecommunication antennas and destroyed the Russian Pole-21 electronic warfare system."

Details: Intelligence notes that the Pole-21 electronic warfare station interferes with and suppresses any signals from navigation satellites within a radius of more than 25 kilometres.

