Ukraine's Defence Intelligence posts video of Russian Su-34 burning – video

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has officially announced that a Su-34 tactical fighter bomber burned out at Shagol airfield in the city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, on the night of 4 January 2024.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on Telegram

Details: The intelligence agency said the combat aircraft belonged to the Aviation Regiment of the 21st Guards Mixed Aviation Division of the Russian Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

"The reasons for the plane catching fire are being established," the report said.

A video released on 4 January appears to show the plane catching fire.

Previously: A Ukrainska Pravda source in the security services said that Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence was responsible for the special operation in Chelyabinsk, Russia, on the night of 3-4 January.

Updated: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence released a video that appears to show a Su-34 plane catching fire.

