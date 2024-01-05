Ukraine's Defence Intelligence raids Russia's Belgorod Oblast, inflicting losses on Russians – video

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has raided Russia's Belgorod Oblast, inflicting losses on the Russians.

Source: DIU

Details: DIU reported that it had received intelligence that senior Russian army leadership planned to conduct an inspection of Russian positions in the Graivoron district of Belgorod Oblast, having received complaints from personnel there about the poor conditions. The Russian troops carried out intensive engineering work in advance of the arrival of the "inspectors" from Moscow.

Quote: "DIU planned and carried out a special operation to inflict losses on the enemy and negatively affect morale.

Reconnaissance officers mined the only road the Russians were using in the area and attacked a Russian platoon stronghold.

The Russians suffered losses during the raid, in which small arms and mortars were deployed, as well as being blown up by Ukrainian mines."

More details: The number of dead and wounded Russians is being established.

