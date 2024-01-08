Ukraine's Defence Intelligence receives 100 gigabytes of data on Russian drone and electronic warfare manufacturer
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has received 100 gigabytes of classified data from one of the critical companies of Russia's military-industrial complex, Special Technological Centre (STC) LLC.
Source: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on Telegram
Details: According to intelligence, this Russian company has been under sanctions since 2016. Its facilities, among other things, produce Orlan UAVs of various modifications, a range of electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, and other military products.
Quote: "The array of information transferred to DIU contains documentation for 194 nomenclature items: blueprints, specifications, patents, software, etc., on both existing and prospective military developments."
Details: According to preliminary estimates by Defence Intelligence, the value of the data obtained could be US$1.5 billion.
Quote: "This is a significant blow to terrorist Moscow: the archive is already being used to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities and weaken the aggressor state."
Details: The intelligence service reported that the classified information was obtained through effective cooperation with "patriotic representatives of civil society and the media community".
