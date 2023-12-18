Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports on condition of Ukrainian spy chief's wife after poisoning

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has taken all necessary measures following the poisoning of Marianna Budanova, the wife of its head, Kyrylo Budanov. Marianna’s condition and that of the poisoned intelligence employees is reasonable, but they continue to undergo treatment.

Source: Andrii Yusov, a representative from DIU, during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Her state of health is reasonable. Treatment is ongoing. She is no longer in hospital. This is a long course of treatment. Doctors noticed in time and prevented possible bad consequences.

As for the investigation. This is a slow process. As soon as results can be communicated to the public, it will be done.

Additional safety measures have been taken by DIU following the poisoning. All necessary actions and conclusions have been made."

Background:

On 28 November, UP sources reported that Marianna Budanova had been poisoned with heavy metals. She survived and has undergone the first stage of treatment.

Later, Andrii Yusov confirmed this information.

Marianna Budanova along with several DIU employees was poisoned with arsenic and mercury, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing a source in intelligence.

