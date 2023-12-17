Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports on Kremlin's new demand for Ukrainians at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The Russian authorities have decided to passportise several hundred Ukrainians working at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) by the end of the year.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on Telegram

Details: According to DIU, Russia is increasing pressure on Ukrainians working at the ZNPP to obtain Russian passports and sign contracts with Rosatom [Russian state nuclear corporation – ed.].

As per the requirements of the Russians, several hundred Ukrainian workers must obtain Russian passports and sign the contracts by 31 December.

DIU notes that the Russians are selectively depriving people of access to jobs by cancelling passes, and also created a Telegram bot for anonymous denunciations among Zaporizhzhia NPP employees.

Meanwhile, discontent among Russian power engineers is growing because of unfulfilled promises on the terms of business trips to the occupied nuclear power plant. Rather than working for two months, they are required to remain there for six months or more, as it is difficult for Russia to find willing and qualified specialists to replace them.

