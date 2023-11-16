​​Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals details of special operations in Crimea

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has posted a video of the preparation and implementation of missions on boats and jet skis to the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "On jet skis – to the occupied Crimea! Unique footage of the preparation and conduct of raids into the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, carried out by the soldiers of the Stuhna and Bratstvo units of Tymur's Special Forces of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine." (Stuhna is a river in Ukraine, and Bratstvo is "brotherhood" in Ukrainian – ed.)

Details: The video captures the training of soldiers and footage from some operations in Crimea.

The intelligence noted that "motivated reconnaissance special forces of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine keep walking their glorious combat path, demonstrating courage and composure during combat missions."

