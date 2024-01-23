Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals details of operation to destroy Tu-22 strategic bombers in Russia

A Ukrainian intelligence unit entered Russian territory in August last year, destroyed a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber and disabled two more.

Source: website of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "Ukrainian intelligence officers covered over 600 kilometres on foot through enemy territory in order to destroy the Russian bombers."

Details: DIU presented the story of Colonel Oleh Babii, a Hero of Ukraine, who was killed in action.

In his last battle, the colonel's unit disabled three Russian Tu-22 aircraft that had been bombing Ukraine.

DIU specifically noted that the officer had been involved in arranging and carrying out special operations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on Russian territory since the first days of the full-scale invasion.

DIU reported that Babii had nine successful reconnaissance missions behind Russian lines and twelve special operations on organising and supporting the resistance movement in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and behind Russian lines.

Quote: "The last task successfully completed by Oleh Babii's reconnaissance group – the destruction and disabling of three Russian Tu-22M3 bombers – significantly disrupted the plans of the Russian military and political leadership to launch missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine and completely disrupted the operation of airfields and long-range aircraft basing points."

"Having made their way deep into the enemy's rear, the intelligence officers accomplished their task – they destroyed a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber and disabled two more, but they themselves suffered unrecoverable losses.

On the way back to the Ukrainian-controlled territory, Colonel Oleh Babii's reconnaissance unit was ambushed and engaged in an unequal battle with the Russian invaders.

During this battle, on 30 August 2023, covering the retreat of his comrades-in-arms, Ukrainian reconnaissance officer Colonel Oleh Babii was fatally wounded."

Details: DIU also noted that Babii was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the posthumous Order of the Golden Star for his heroic feat.

