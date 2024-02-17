Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals that its officers secured corridor for Ukrainian soldiers leaving Avdiivka – photo

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that its officers secured an evacuation corridor after Ukrainian soldiers were ordered to leave the war-torn town of Avdiivka.

Source: a report from DIU

Quote: "Special forces of DIU, as part of Ukraine's Security and Defence Forces, defended the last road from Avdiivka for a week, inflicting colossal losses on the constantly advancing Russian assault units.

Under the order on the coordinated withdrawal of the main forces, officers of DIU, together with the troops of the Special Operations Forces, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, the 225th Separate Assault Battalion, and the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine secured the evacuation corridor."

Details: The report added that the Special Forces units are currently holding defensive positions in previously prepared positions to prevent further Russian advance.

DIU also released photos from Avdiivka.

