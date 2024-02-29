Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says Russian boat ablaze in Sea of Azov, casualties reported

The intercept of Russian communications containing evidence of a Russian boat catching fire. Screenshot from video: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that a boat belonging to the Coast Guard of Russia's FSB Border Service has caught fire in the Sea of Azov.

Source: a report from DIU

Details: DIU unveiled an audio recording of a radio intercept dated 29 February which features Russian military personnel discussing the fire. The crew of the burning ship reported that the fire had engulfed the wheelhouse and that an emergency team, fire pumps and a helicopter were urgently needed.

Later, the crew reported that the number of casualties had risen to five.

The DIU report did not specify the type of ship, noting that "information on the nature of the enemy losses is being gathered".

В Азовському морі горів катер окупантів. ГУР опублікував перехоплення pic.twitter.com/V2Vd861AsZ — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) February 29, 2024

Support UP or become our patron!