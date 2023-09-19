Ukraine's Defence Minister announces Capabilities Coalition following Ramstein meeting

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, has summed up the Ramstein-format meeting, saying that he and Ukraine’s partners have agreed to launch an initiative to form a Capabilities Coalition.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "The main goal is to prepare the Defence Forces of Ukraine for the future. To this end, the Ministry of Defence has identified five clusters that will require priority attention: air defence, artillery, aviation, Navy and armoured vehicles."

Details: Umierov also urged partners to continue to support Ukraine and outlined its main priorities. The partners, he said, have once again reaffirmed their commitment to support Ukraine.

In his post, Umierov thanked his colleagues from the US, UK, Romania, Lithuania, Denmark, Sweden, Slovakia and Norway for the talks.

Held productive meetings on the sidelines of #Ramstein 15



Grateful to colleagues from US 🇺🇸, UK 🇬🇧, Romania 🇷🇴, Lithuania 🇱🇹, Denmark 🇩🇰, Sweden 🇸🇪, Slovakia 🇸🇰, Norway 🇳🇴 for the substantive conversations.



Hope results will soon be tangible for our warriors on the battlefield pic.twitter.com/PGfYImFD68 — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) September 19, 2023

Background:

Ukraine's new Defence Minister, Rustem Umierov, participated in the Ramstein-format meeting for the first time on 19 September. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, opening the meeting, congratulated Umierov on his new post.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!