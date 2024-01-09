Ukraine's Defence Minister and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief visit positions near Kupiansk – photo

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine's Defence Minister, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Lieutenant General Serhii Shaptala, Chief of the General Staff, have visited Ukrainian Defence Forces positions near the town of Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast).

Source: Ukrainian Defence Ministry's press service

Details: The report noted that Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group, briefed the guests on the situation around Kupiansk, where Ukrainian soldiers are repelling constant Russian attempts to advance.

Photo: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

The Defence Ministry stressed that the Russian occupying forces had no progress in this area.

Quote from Umierov: "I had the honour to meet with the commanders of the formations fighting in this area. They reported on the situation and current challenges. Decisions will be made soon – the Russians will not like them."

