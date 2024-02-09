Ukraine's Defence Minister and new Commander-in-Chief discuss Ukrainian army's logistics, supply and personnel rotation

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has held the first working meeting with Oleksandr Syrskyi, the newly-appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to discuss the army's detailed action plan for 2024.

Source: Ukrainian MoD's press service

Quote: "A critical issue is establishing a logistics system and timely meeting the army's needs. The focus is on an effective system of unit rotations and rest."

Details: Umierov and Syrskyi also reportedly discussed improving the quality of drills, maintaining training centres, preparing new instructors and learning from modern experience.

Separate attention has been paid to a new branch of the Ukrainian Armed Forces – the Unmanned Systems Forces.

"We expect new solutions and experience to be consolidated. And, most importantly, technical specifications for developing new prototypes. The ones that will give us a strategic advantage tomorrow," Umierov said.

Background:

On 8 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, simultaneously reported having had a joint meeting and said they had discussed changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces.

Later that day, Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the need to review military tactics and prevent stagnation at the front was one of the reasons why Valerii Zaluzhnyi had been dismissed as Commander-in-Chief.

