Ukraine's Defence Minister expects local authorities to facilitate mobilisation more – photo

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has attended a meeting of the Congress of Local and Oblast Authorities and has stressed that he expects local authorities to provide greater support for mobilisation efforts.

Source: Ukrainian MoD

Details: The Congress was held under the chairmanship of the president and with the participation of the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament, the prime minister, the head of the President's Office, members of the government, lawmakers, leaders of executive bodies and representatives of local authorities.

Quote from Umierov: "We must change approaches to preparing people liable for military service and the population for national resistance. All our people must be trained and prepared.

We expect them (local authorities - ed.) to contribute even more to the mobilisation efforts.

I would like to mention the threat in the information space: The enemy is actively working to defame Ukraine, both internally and externally. The enemy is trying to create an artificial conflict within the leadership and create the illusion that our partners do not support Ukraine. Please observe information hygiene."

Support UP or become our patron!