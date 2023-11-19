Ukraine's Defence Minister explains why he requested dismissal of Medical Forces Commander

Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has stated that the reason for his request to change the Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is obvious for everyone who is fighting in the Defence Forces or helping the soldiers.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "I have submitted a request to the President of Ukraine to replace the Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I think that the reasons for this step are obvious for everyone who is fighting in the Defence Forces of Ukraine and everyone who is helping. These problems were discussed many times. It is time to solve the issues of medical supplies for our soldiers."

Details: Umierov listed the tasks to be completed in this sector:

Utmost digitization of processes and adhering to all the standards of medical provision, including the supply of high-quality medical equipment. Such problems as low-quality tourniquets must not exist at all. Development of the tactical medical training system meeting the NATO standards, with corresponding resource supply mechanism. Implementation of all medical practices needed on the battlefield, which will allow medics saving as many lives of Ukrainian soldiers as possible. Facilitation of constant rotation of personnel between tactical and strategic levels for receiving and sharing experience of the whole cycle of treatment of the wounded, the injured and the sick.

Background:

On 19 November Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Tetiana Ostashchenko from the position of the Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Anatoliy Kazmirchuk, head of a military hospital in Kyiv, as a new commander.

On 13 November, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov was preparing to dismiss Tetiana Ostashchenko, Commander of Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, and Serhii Naiev, Commander of Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Paramedics and volunteers involved in medical support for Ukraine’s Defence Forces have reportedly been insisting on Ostashchenko’s dismissal.

Support UP or become our patron!