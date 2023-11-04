Ukraine's Defence Minister orders investigation into Russian attack on 128th Brigade

On the evening of 4 November, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov expressed his condolences to the families of the Ukrainian soldiers of the 128th Brigade who were killed in a Russian attack on the morning of 3 November. The soldiers had gathered together in one place for an awards ceremony on the occasion of Rocket Forces and Artillery Day.

Quote from Umierov: "My condolences go out to the families of the fallen soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade from Zakarpattia Oblast.

All the circumstances of the incident will be looked into. I have instructed the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defence to conduct a full investigation into the tragedy."

Why this is important: According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, Russia attacked a gathering of soldiers in the frontline village of Zaporizhzhia at 10:00 on the morning of 3 November.

Neither the government nor the military said anything about the incident.

News of yesterday’s attack was first reported on the evening of 4 November by the media, particularly Ukrainska Pravda.

Two hours after news of the tragedy broke, it was confirmed first by the Centre for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom), and then by Umierov.

