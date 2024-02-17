Ukraine's Defence Minister outlines lessons learnt in Battle for Avdiivka

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov has outlined the lessons that Ukraine has learnt after the withdrawal of forces from the war-torn town of Avdiivka. He stressed that Ukraine's Armed Forces need air defence systems and artillery ammunition.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote from Umierov: "We have learnt our lessons from Avdiivka:

We need modern air defence systems to prevent the enemy from using guided bomb units.

We need long-range weapons to destroy enemy storage points.

We need artillery ammunition.

We are constantly working on this.

We are building and strengthening fortifications. The decision to protect people is the right one."

Details: The minister also vowed that Ukraine would liberate Avdiivka.

Background: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces (OSGF), reported that Ukraine will appeal to international humanitarian organisations and intermediary countries over "a certain number" of Ukrainian soldiers captured in the war-torn town of Avdiivka.

