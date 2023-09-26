Ukraine's Defence Minister on Russian Black Sea Fleet commander: "If he is dead, it is good news"

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, did not confirm the news on the murder of the Russian Black Sea Fleet commander in a recent missile attack.

Source: Umerov in an interview with CNN

Quote: "First of all, he is in our temporarily occupied territories. He should not be there at all. So if he’s dead, it’s good news for everybody, that we are continuing to de-occupy our territory."

Background:

On 25 September, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that a successful operation resulted in a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on 22 September.

On 26 September, the Russian Ministry of Defence showed an image of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet Viktor Sokolov allegedly present at a meeting.

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently collecting data and clarifying information about the possible death of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation Viktor Sokolov.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





