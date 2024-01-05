Ukraine's Defence Minister tells about expanding cooperation with Latvia regarding drone coalition

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and his Latvian counterpart Andris Sprūds have held a telephone conversation regarding the situation at the front and joint projects.

Source: Umierov on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister noted that he told Sprūds about the current situation at the front, focusing on the usage of UAVs and conducting radio-electronic warfare.

Had a meaningful phone conversation with my Latvian counterpart, Andris Sprūds @AndrisSpruds.



Informed on the current situation on the battlefield, with a focus on the use of EW equipment and UAVs.



Thanked my colleague for Latvia’s proactive steps in developing the Drone… pic.twitter.com/9mejEWq27J — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) January 5, 2024

Quote: "Thanked my colleague for Latvia’s proactive steps in developing the Drone coalition. We will increase production of UAVs and bolster joint projects in this sphere."

Background: Previously, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had a "productive call" with his new Polish counterpart, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Umierov said he invited his counterpart to visit Kyiv.

