Ukraine's Defence Minister tells about expanding cooperation with Latvia regarding drone coalition

Rustem Umierov.
Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and his Latvian counterpart Andris Sprūds have held a telephone conversation regarding the situation at the front and joint projects.

Source: Umierov on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister noted that he told Sprūds about the current situation at the front, focusing on the usage of UAVs and conducting radio-electronic warfare.

Quote: "Thanked my colleague for Latvia’s proactive steps in developing the Drone coalition. We will increase production of UAVs and bolster joint projects in this sphere."

Background: Previously, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had a "productive call" with his new Polish counterpart, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Umierov said he invited his counterpart to visit Kyiv.

