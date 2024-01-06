Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves new developments

During the first week of 2024, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry codified nearly a dozen new models of domestic-made weapons and military equipment and approved them for military use. These include robotic systems, UAVs, engineering equipment and modernised anti-tank guided missile systems (ATGMs) with new missiles.

Source: Ivan Havryliuk, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, in a comment for Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: The codification process gives the green light to the signing of agreements between entrepreneurs and the Defence Ministry. New developments are tested prior to codification.

The new robotic systems include a ground robotic platform for remote mine-laying with a remote self-detonation function and a ground robotic logistics system.

In terms of UAVs, the Ukrainian army will receive a new modification of the Leleka (Stork) drone and two types of FPV drones with different payload capacities. Particular attention has been paid to protecting drones from Russian electronic warfare equipment.

A semi-mounted mine roller for armoured combat vehicles on a chassis has also been codified. In addition, Ukraine’s Armed Forces will receive a two-seater ATV with a load capacity of 800 kg and a separate tactical trailer.

A Shturm-SM mobile anti-tank missile system based on an armoured combat vehicle has also been tested and codified, and Ukrainian missiles with various types of warheads have been developed for the ATGMs.

Background:

October 2023 saw Ukraine’s Defence Ministry approve new models of drones for the first time using a simplified procedure recently approved by the Cabinet of Ministers that has shortened the relevant timelines to a few days rather than months.

