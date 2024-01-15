Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on re-introduction of mobilisation draft law in Parliament

The new version of the draft law on mobilisation will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) in a few weeks.

Source: Nataliia Kalmykova, Deputy Minister of Defence, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "It [the draft law - ed.] will be in the Verkhovna Rada as soon as possible, it must go through a string of approvals in the government. And I want to emphasise that such a law is needed as soon as possible, because it is in the interests of those people who have been protecting us on the front line for about two years... We know it will be a few weeks."

Details: According to Kalmykova, it is anticipated that the bill's provisions will be put into effect in a few weeks or longer.

Background:

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted draft law No 10378 On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service to the Ukrainian parliament. It regulates the issue of postponement of conscription for military service, including for people with disabilities.

The government proposes to impose a series of restrictions on those citizens who have not fulfilled their duties regarding preparations for mobilisation and mobilisation in general. They propose to increase fines for those who violate military registration rules and defence legislation, and those refusing medical examination will face imprisonment, in the same way as for evading mobilisation.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said that some points of the bill on mobilisation may contradict the Constitution.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast that the draft law on mobilisation would be put to a vote in the parliament only after it has been discussed and amended.

During its meeting on Monday, 8 January, the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recognised the government's draft law on mobilisation as containing corruption risks.

On 12 January, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine returned the bill on improving mobilisation to the government to be reviewed and finalised.

